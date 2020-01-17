Menu

Crime

Man, 37, in hospital with life-threatening injuries after North End stabbing

By Alicia Draus Global News
Posted January 17, 2020 9:56 pm
Police have blocked off Bilby Street In Halifax's North End, where a man was stabbed Friday night. .
Police have blocked off Bilby Street In Halifax's North End, where a man was stabbed Friday night. . Alicia Draus / Global News

A 37-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital following a stabbing in Halifax’s North End Friday night.

Police were called out to the 5500 block of Bilby Street at 8:40 p.m.

Police say they found a 37-year-old man who had been stabbed. The man was taken to hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

The Integrated Criminal Investigation Division is now investigating the assault.

Investigators do not believe this was a random incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

