Man, 37, in hospital with life-threatening injuries after North End stabbing

A 37-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital following a stabbing in Halifax’s North End Friday night.

Police were called out to the 5500 block of Bilby Street at 8:40 p.m.

Police say they found a 37-year-old man who had been stabbed. The man was taken to hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

The Integrated Criminal Investigation Division is now investigating the assault.

Investigators do not believe this was a random incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

