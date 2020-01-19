Menu

Crime

Halifax police investigate robbery at downtown restaurant, say suspect may be armed

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 19, 2020 10:07 am
Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a robbery. Alexa MacLean / Global News

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a robbery at the Cut Steak House on Salter Street.

Police say they were called at 7:35 p.m., on Jan. 18. The caller reported that during the previous night three men had broken into the restaurant and left with a number of liquor bottles.

READ MORE:  Man, 37, in hospital with life-threatening injuries after North End stabbing

Halifax police have reportedly identified a trio of suspects. Officers believe one of them may be armed with a gun.

Investigators say anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

