$50K bounty for suspect in fatal Edmonton bar shooting wanted on Canada-wide warrants

Nearly 10 months after one person was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a hookah bar off Whyte Avenue, a $50,000 bounty has been issued for a suspect who is wanted on Canada-wide warrants.

Amin Yussuf, 29, is wanted in the death of 26-year-old Abubeker Gemechu Abduraman.

In the early hours of Sunday, March 24, 2019, Edmonton police responded to a shooting at Xhale Lounge on 101 Street south of 82 Avenue.

Edmonton police investigating a death at Xhale Lounge (8120 101 St.) near Whyte Avenue on Sunday, March 24, 2019.

Police said there was an altercation in the bar prior to the shooting. Shortly after, police said a man approached the bar from outside and fired multiple rounds through the windows before fleeing.

Several people were inside at the time, and officers arrived to find Abduraman dead of a gunshot wound inside the bar. Police said two other men, aged 23 and 32, sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

Abduraman had no criminal record, according to police, who said he was an Uber driver who frequently sent money back to Ethiopia to support his family.

Abduraman’s death was deemed homicide and about two months later Canada-wide warrants were issued for Yussuf. He is wanted for first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder using a firearm, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police do not believe the suspect knew the victims.

A $50,000 bounty has been issued for Amin Yussuf, 29, who is accused in a fatal shooting at the Xhale Lounge hookah bar in Edmonton’s Whyte Avenue area on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Lisa MacGregor, Global News

Brad Doucette is the superintendent of the Edmonton Police Service’s Criminal Investigations Division, which includes the homicide team. He shared an update on the progress of the criminal investigation on Tuesday.

Doucette described Yussuf as a dangerous criminal with numerous prior convictions, including aggravated assault, drug trafficking, weapons-related charges, resisting arrest, and attempting to escape the police.

“We are looking for you and we will do everything in our power to ensure that you are held accountable for the violence and fear you caused,” Doucette said in a direct statement to Yussuf.

Police said Yussuf is also known by aliases including Abdirizak Yussuf, Craig Yussuf, Mohemed Yussuf, Mohemed Mohamed and Mohammed Farrah.

Yussuf has connections to Yellowknife and Hay River in the Northwest Territories, as well as Edmonton, Prince Albert, and Toronto, where police said he was born.

He is described as a black man with brown eyes and black hair, who is six feet tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

A $50,000 bounty has been issued for Amin Yussuf, 29, who is accused in a fatal shooting at the Xhale Lounge hookah bar in Edmonton’s Whyte Avenue area on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Lisa MacGregor, Global News

During Tuesday’s update, Doucette said the Edmonton police has partnered with the Bolo Program, which stands for “Be On The Lookout.”

The Bolo Program amplifies police requests for public assistance on most wanted cases, leveraging social media and technology to encourage citizens to be on the lookout for Canada’s most wanted fugitives.

Doucette said there would be billboards, social media campaigns and flyers distributed in the coming months to not only in Edmonton, but other cities in Canada.

In cooperation with the Crime Stoppers Association of Edmonton and Northern Alberta, the Bolo Program is offering a reward up to CAD $50,000 for any information leading to the arrest of Yussuf.

Edmonton police said the reward is only available until July 21.

Doucette stressed that police are not looking for more witnesses or people willing to testify in court.

“This case is ready to go to trial. What we’re looking for is Yussuf’s location.” Tweet This

Doucette also issued a warning to Yussuf’s family and friends.

“I want to remind you that assisting Yussuf in evading arrest can make you an accessory after the fact, so do the right thing and call the EPS or Crime Stoppers.”

The Bolo Program’s profile on Yussuf goes into further detail, saying Section 240 of the Criminal Code of Canada states that “every one who is an accessory after the fact to murder is guilty of an indictable offence and liable to imprisonment for life.”

Yussuf is considered armed and dangerous and police said he should not be approached.

“If you see Yussuf on the street, we strongly recommended you call 911 immediately,” Doucette said.

Information regarding Yussuf’s whereabouts can also be passed along to Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

The Bolo Program describes itself as an initiative from the Stephan Crétier Foundation, a charity organization established in 2006 by the CEO of GardaWorld Security Corporation.

