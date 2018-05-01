Toronto police launch ‘Bolo’ pilot project to nab city’s most wanted criminals

Toronto police are launching a new initiative called the Bolo Program to help catch the city’s most wanted criminals.

Police say the pilot project’s aim is to make citizens more aware of outstanding suspects by using social media as well as poster and public awareness campaigns.

The initiative is being tested in partnership with the Stephan Crétier Foundation, whose founder is the CEO of GardaWorld Security.

Bolo, which is short for be on the lookout, is a term commonly used by police to designate an individual who is actively wanted.

According to the Bolo program website, the goal is to encourage citizens to report sightings and submit tips to help police make arrests.

Police say that although there are many unsolved crimes, they are specifically focusing on “most wanted” cases.

So far, two videos have been released on social media targeting suspects wanted in two separate homicides.

Alexander Fountain, 24, is currently wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the shooting death of Samatar Farah outside his east-end home on April 15, 2017.

Tommy Ngo, 22, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 23-year-old Russell Sahadeo at Noble Park in North York on Sept. 6, 2015.

Police say they hope the program will help jog people’s memories and lead them to solve specific criminal cases.