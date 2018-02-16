Toronto police appeal for information in cold case of man fatally shot 18 years ago
Toronto police have released a video appeal for information regarding the shooting death of a man found inside his vehicle 18 years ago.
Police said the 38-year-old victim was found slumped in the driver’s seat of a 1977 Pontiac Parisienne on Yorkwoods Gate at 11:51 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2000.
The man, identified as Richard McEachern, was taken to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries. Police said the victim died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Investigators said McEachern had stopped at a nearby convenience store just prior to being shot.
A witness said they heard a single gunshot and saw three men running from the convenience store parking lot, police said.
Authorities said they would like to speak to the men as they may be witnesses.
“It has been 18 years since this murder. The family is still seeking answers,” Det. Sgt. Stacy Gallant said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.