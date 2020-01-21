Pamela Anderson secretly marries ex-boyfriend Jon Peters

Send this page to someone via email

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters are officially married.

A rep for Anderson confirmed the news to ET Canada, revealing the pair, who dated more than 30 years ago, reunited and tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Malibu on Monday evening.

Her rep added, they are “very much in love.”

Peters, a producer of 2018’s A Star Is Born, told The Hollywood Reporter after the ceremony, “Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much.”

He continued, “There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I’ve only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild — in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated.”

Anderson, 52, and Peters, 74, first dated in the ’80s before reuniting a few months ago. Peters even proposed at the time but Anderson turned him down.

In her own statement to THR, the Canadian icon says, “Jon is the original ‘bad boy’ of Hollywood — no one compares — I love him deeply like family.”

The wedding marks the fifth for both.

