Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Pamela Anderson secretly marries ex-boyfriend Jon Peters

By Aynslee Darmon ETCanada.com
Posted January 21, 2020 12:08 pm
Updated January 21, 2020 12:09 pm
Photos: Shutterstock.
Photos: Shutterstock.

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters are officially married.

A rep for Anderson confirmed the news to ET Canada, revealing the pair, who dated more than 30 years ago, reunited and tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Malibu on Monday evening.

Her rep added, they are “very much in love.”

READ MORE: Pamela Anderson recreates iconic ‘Baywatch’ slo-mo beach run for Australian TV commercial

Peters, a producer of 2018’s A Star Is Born, told The Hollywood Reporter after the ceremony, “Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much.”

He continued, “There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I’ve only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild — in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anderson, 52, and Peters, 74, first dated in the ’80s before reuniting a few months ago. Peters even proposed at the time but Anderson turned him down.

READ MORE: Pamela Anderson offers to adopt Golden Retrievers used for experiments in Texas A&M Lab ahead of the holidays

In her own statement to THR, the Canadian icon says, “Jon is the original ‘bad boy’ of Hollywood — no one compares — I love him deeply like family.”

The wedding marks the fifth for both.

GALLERY: Pamela Anderson’s Most Talked About Looks

© 2020 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ET Canadapamela Andersonpamela anderson kidsJon Peterspamela anderson 2020pamela anderson jon peterespamela anderson marriagepamela anderson marriagespamela anderson married
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.