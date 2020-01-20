Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson thank fans for ‘outpouring of love’ following Neil Peart’s death

Send this page to someone via email

A week after confirming the death of their longtime bandmate Neil Peart, Canadian rock icons Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush thanked fans and supporters for an “outpouring of love” in a new heartfelt message.

The message was shared to Lee’s official Instagram account on Friday along with a variety of images of the late drummer.

Alongside Lifeson, 66, the Tom Sawyer singer wrote: “Our most heartfelt thanks go out to family, friends, musicians, writers and fans from around the globe for the incredible outpouring of love and respect for Neil since his passing.”

“These touching tributes help to lessen the pain of this terrible loss and remind us all to celebrate his remarkable life and our connections to it,” the duo wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

Peart died at the age of 67 on Tuesday, Jan. 7, after a lengthy battle with brain cancer — more than four years after retiring from Rush. His illness was not public knowledge until after his death earlier this month.

Since his passing, friends, aspiring musicians, diehard Rush fans and acclaimed drummers from across the globe have shared their memories and appreciation for Peart.

Among them were Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Chuck D of Public Enemy, Jack Black, Gene Simmons of Kiss and many, many others.

Metallica co-founding member and drummer Lars Ulrich also wrote a commemorative post sharing his gratitude over the years for the “help” and “advice” given to him by the YYZ rocker.

Story continues below advertisement

“Thank you Neil… Thank you for what you did for drummers all over the world with your passion, your approach, your principles and your unwavering commitment to the instrument,” he wrote.

READ MORE: Winnipeg musicians respond to passing of Rush drummer Neil Peart

Additionally, Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters shared a joint statement to the band’s Instagram account.

“The world [has] lost a true giant in the history of rock and roll,” wrote Grohl, 51. “An inspiration to millions with an unmistakable sound who spawned generations of musicians (like myself) to pick up two sticks and chase a dream.

“A kind, thoughtful, brilliant man who ruled our radios and turntables not only with his drumming but also his beautiful words.”

1:05 Remembering Neil Peart Remembering Neil Peart

Hawkins, 47, the Foo Fighters’ longtime drummer, kept his message short and sweet.

Story continues below advertisement

“Neil Peart had the hands of God,” he wrote.