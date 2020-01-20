Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson thank fans for ‘outpouring of love’ following Neil Peart’s death

A week after confirming the death of their longtime bandmate Neil Peart, Canadian rock icons Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush thanked fans and supporters for an “outpouring of love” in a new heartfelt message.
The message was shared to Lee’s official Instagram account on Friday along with a variety of images of the late drummer.
Alongside Lifeson, 66, the Tom Sawyer singer wrote: “Our most heartfelt thanks go out to family, friends, musicians, writers and fans from around the globe for the incredible outpouring of love and respect for Neil since his passing.”
“These touching tributes help to lessen the pain of this terrible loss and remind us all to celebrate his remarkable life and our connections to it,” the duo wrote.
Peart died at the age of 67 on Tuesday, Jan. 7, after a lengthy battle with brain cancer — more than four years after retiring from Rush. His illness was not public knowledge until after his death earlier this month.
Since his passing, friends, aspiring musicians, diehard Rush fans and acclaimed drummers from across the globe have shared their memories and appreciation for Peart.
Among them were Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Chuck D of Public Enemy, Jack Black, Gene Simmons of Kiss and many, many others.
Metallica co-founding member and drummer Lars Ulrich also wrote a commemorative post sharing his gratitude over the years for the “help” and “advice” given to him by the YYZ rocker.
“Thank you Neil… Thank you for what you did for drummers all over the world with your passion, your approach, your principles and your unwavering commitment to the instrument,” he wrote.
Additionally, Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters shared a joint statement to the band’s Instagram account.
“A kind, thoughtful, brilliant man who ruled our radios and turntables not only with his drumming but also his beautiful words.”
Hawkins, 47, the Foo Fighters’ longtime drummer, kept his message short and sweet.
“Neil Peart had the hands of God,” he wrote.
