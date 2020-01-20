Menu

Crime

Peterborough novice driver charged with impaired driving after arriving at police station

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 20, 2020 11:47 am
peterborough-police2
Peterborough police say a man was charged with impaired driving after driving to the police station. Global News File

A Peterborough man is facing charges after allegedly driving to the police station while impaired last week.

Peterborough Police Service say that just before midnight on Jan. 13, a man came to the station on Water Street to speak with an officer. Police say while speaking with the man in the front lobby, an officer smelled alcohol on the man’s breath.

READ MORE: Selwyn man charged with impaired driving following crash near Hunter St. bridge in Peterborough: police

A subsequent breath test revealed the man had more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle. It was also revealed that the man is a novice driver.

Tit Shing Mak, 34, of Voyageur Street, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Operation while impaired — alcohol
  • Operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus
  • Novice driver — Blood-alcohol concentration about zero (Highway Traffic Act)
He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 19.

