Peterborough novice driver charged with impaired driving after arriving at police station

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing charges after allegedly driving to the police station while impaired last week.

Peterborough Police Service say that just before midnight on Jan. 13, a man came to the station on Water Street to speak with an officer. Police say while speaking with the man in the front lobby, an officer smelled alcohol on the man’s breath.

A subsequent breath test revealed the man had more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle. It was also revealed that the man is a novice driver.

Tit Shing Mak, 34, of Voyageur Street, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with the following:

Operation while impaired — alcohol

Operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus

Novice driver — Blood-alcohol concentration about zero (Highway Traffic Act)

Story continues below advertisement

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 19.