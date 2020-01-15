Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Selwyn man charged with impaired driving following crash near Hunter St. bridge in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 15, 2020 6:44 pm
SUV strikes traffic light pole near Hunter St. bridge in Peterborough
Peterborough police were called to a single-vehicle crash on Hunter Street east, near Burnham Street, on Jan. 8.

A Selwyn Township man is facing charges including dangerous operation and impaired driving following a single-vehicle collision in East City last week.

Peterborough Police Service responded to a complaint on Jan. 8 from a concerned citizen regarding an SUV that was allegedly driving recklessly and crashed at the intersection of Hunter and Burnham streets near the Hunter Street bridge.

READ MORE: 5 arrested after fentanyl, cocaine seized from Peterborough apartments: police

Police discovered the SUV had struck a traffic light pole and a street light before coming to a stop on a sidewalk.

The driver was found inside the vehicle. A subsequent breath test revealed the driver had twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle.

Robert Puddicombe, 24, was arrested and charged with the following:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Operation while impaired–blood alcohol concentration 80-plus
  • Operation while impaired
  • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • Failure to comply with a probation order

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 30.

SUV crashes on Hunter St. Bridge in Peterborough
SUV crashes on Hunter St. Bridge in Peterborough
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingDrunk DrivingPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServiceImpairedHunter StreetEast CityHunter Street Bridge
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.