Selwyn man charged with impaired driving following crash near Hunter St. bridge in Peterborough: police

A Selwyn Township man is facing charges including dangerous operation and impaired driving following a single-vehicle collision in East City last week.
Peterborough Police Service responded to a complaint on Jan. 8 from a concerned citizen regarding an SUV that was allegedly driving recklessly and crashed at the intersection of Hunter and Burnham streets near the Hunter Street bridge.
Police discovered the SUV had struck a traffic light pole and a street light before coming to a stop on a sidewalk.
The driver was found inside the vehicle. A subsequent breath test revealed the driver had twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle.
Robert Puddicombe, 24, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Operation while impaired–blood alcohol concentration 80-plus
- Operation while impaired
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- Failure to comply with a probation order
He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 30.
