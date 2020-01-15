Menu

Crime

5 arrested after fentanyl, cocaine seized from Peterborough apartments: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 15, 2020 2:58 pm
Updated January 15, 2020 3:03 pm
Peterborough police say officers seized drugs and arrested five people following a search of a residence on Hunter Street on Tuesday.
Peterborough Police Service

Five people are facing drug-related charges after police say officers seized fentanyl and cocaine from two apartments in Peterborough on Tuesday.

The Peterborough Police Service says members of its intelligence, crime analyst, asset forfeiture and drug unit, along with the emergency response team, executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant at two apartments in a multi-unit residence on Hunter Street East as part of an ongoing investigation.

READ MORE: Peterborough woman found in possession of fentanyl, crystal meth — police

While executing the search warrant, police say officers located and seized cocaine, fentanyl, a large amount of Canadian currency, cellular devices and weighing scales. Exact amounts were not released.

Five people were arrested and charged. They are as follows:

  • Denis Raymond Sims, 67, of Hunter St. E. in Peterborough
  • Carl Anthony Khan, 23, of Spencer Dr. in Brampton
  • Kody Alexi Cummings, 22, of Winstanley Cres. in Scarborough
  • Adam Khalil Nawar, 18, of no fixed address
  • A 15-year-old Oshawa boy who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act
Each of the accused was charged with possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine) and possession of a schedule 2 substance for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl).

Cummings was additionally charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a probation order, unauthorized possession of a weapon and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Nawar was additionally charged with possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The Oshawa youth was additionally charged with possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a sentence.

Police say all five accused were held in custody and were scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday.

Cash seized following raids of two apartments on Hunter St. in Peterborough as part of a drug investigation.
Peterborough Police Service
Peterborough Deputy Police Chief on the Opioid Crisis as 2020 begins
Peterborough Deputy Police Chief on the Opioid Crisis as 2020 begins

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FentanylCocaineDrug BustPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimeDrug raidHunter StreetHunter Street drug bustHunter Street drug raid
