5 arrested after fentanyl, cocaine seized from Peterborough apartments: police

Five people are facing drug-related charges after police say officers seized fentanyl and cocaine from two apartments in Peterborough on Tuesday.

The Peterborough Police Service says members of its intelligence, crime analyst, asset forfeiture and drug unit, along with the emergency response team, executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant at two apartments in a multi-unit residence on Hunter Street East as part of an ongoing investigation.

While executing the search warrant, police say officers located and seized cocaine, fentanyl, a large amount of Canadian currency, cellular devices and weighing scales. Exact amounts were not released.

Five people were arrested and charged. They are as follows:

Denis Raymond Sims, 67, of Hunter St. E. in Peterborough

Carl Anthony Khan, 23, of Spencer Dr. in Brampton

Kody Alexi Cummings, 22, of Winstanley Cres. in Scarborough

Adam Khalil Nawar, 18, of no fixed address

A 15-year-old Oshawa boy who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act

Each of the accused was charged with possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine) and possession of a schedule 2 substance for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl).

Cummings was additionally charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a probation order, unauthorized possession of a weapon and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Nawar was additionally charged with possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The Oshawa youth was additionally charged with possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a sentence.

Police say all five accused were held in custody and were scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday.

Cash seized following raids of two apartments on Hunter St. in Peterborough as part of a drug investigation. Peterborough Police Service

