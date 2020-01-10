Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough woman found in possession of fentanyl, crystal meth: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 10, 2020 6:21 pm
Updated January 10, 2020 6:22 pm
Peterborough police say a woman was found in possession of crystal meth and fentanyl.
Peterborough police say a woman was found in possession of crystal meth and fentanyl. Global Peterborough

A Peterborough woman is facing drug-related charges following an incident at a store on Wednesday night.

Peterborough police say that around 9:30 p.m., loss prevention officers at a Lansdowne Street West store called police to report a suspected shoplifter.

READ MORE: Large increase in number of opioid deaths, ER visits in Ontario

When officers arrived, they located the suspect.

During the investigation, officers allege the suspect was found to be in possession of fentanyl and crystal meth.

Tracy Marie Gallant, 39, of Douglas Avenue, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance and failure to comply with a probation order

She was was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 4.

Story continues below advertisement
Peterborough Deputy Police Chief on the Opioid Crisis as 2020 begins
Peterborough Deputy Police Chief on the Opioid Crisis as 2020 begins
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FentanylDrug BustOpioidsPeterborough PoliceOpioidPeterborough Police ServiceCrystal Meth
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.