Peterborough woman found in possession of fentanyl, crystal meth: police

A Peterborough woman is facing drug-related charges following an incident at a store on Wednesday night.
Peterborough police say that around 9:30 p.m., loss prevention officers at a Lansdowne Street West store called police to report a suspected shoplifter.
When officers arrived, they located the suspect.
During the investigation, officers allege the suspect was found to be in possession of fentanyl and crystal meth.
Tracy Marie Gallant, 39, of Douglas Avenue, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance and failure to comply with a probation order
She was was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 4.
