Health

Provincial data shows 435 opioid overdose deaths to start 2019 in Ontario, up from 307

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 13, 2019 11:45 am
Updated December 13, 2019 11:47 am
Canadian government taking “significant steps” to combat opioid crisis: Public Safety Minister
WATCH ABOVE: When asked how the government will combat the opioid crisis and ensure that opioids do not cross Canadian borders, Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair stated that the Canadian government and law enforcement agencies are continuing to take “significant steps” to prohibit fentanyl and synthetic drugs from entering the country. (Dec. 10, 2019)

TORONTO – New provincial data shows more than 400 Ontarians died from opioid overdoses during the first three months of this year.

Public Health Ontario has released updated statistics that indicate 435 people died from opioid-related causes from January to March 2019 – up from 307 deaths during the same period in 2018.

The data also shows there were 3,420 emergency department visits due to opioid overdoses from April to June 2019.

That’s an increase over the same period in 2018, which saw 2,308 emergency department visits caused by opioid overdoses.

The latest figures are the most recent statistics available from Public Health Ontario.

Nearly 1,500 Ontarians died from opioid overdoses in all of 2018, an increase of about 17 per cent from the previous year.

28 suspected opioid overdose deaths in Peterborough in 2019
