Crime

Arrest made following 30-person street fight in downtown Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 20, 2020 10:55 am
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say an arrest has been made following a 30-person street fight in the city’s downtown core that left two people with stab wounds.

Officers were called to a nightclub on Wyndham Street on Jan. 11 at around 2:30 a.m. for reports of a brawl in the middle of the road.

Two men were found suffering stab wounds and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s not known what led up to the brawl but police announced on Monday that a 28-year-old man from Guelph had been arrested.

The suspect, who has not been identified, has been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon.

He will make a court appearance on Feb 28.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Kenneth Dunn at 519-824-1212 ext. 7180.

Tipsters can also leave anonymous information with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on their website.

