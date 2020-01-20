Gilles Duceppe’s family sues Montreal seniors’ residence over mother’s freezing death

Send this page to someone via email

The family of Gilles Duceppe, former leader of the Bloc Québécois, is launching a $1.25-million lawsuit against the seniors’ residence where his 93-year-old mother died after being trapped outside in the bitter cold exactly one year ago.

Hélène Rowley Hotte Duceppe died of hypothermia while she was stuck in the courtyard of Résidences Lux Gouverneur, her seniors’ residence in Montreal, during a false fire alarm in the early morning.

READ MORE: Death of Gilles Duceppe’s mother an accident — coroner’s report

She was locked out of the building for nearly six hours and tried to keep herself warm during a snowstorm as temperatures dipped to -35 C.

Last summer, a Quebec coroner ruled her death was an accident but avoidable. In his findings, Gehane Kamel outlined mistakes by staff leading up to Rowley Hotte Duceppe’s death and shortcomings in the technology designed to keep residents safe.

Story continues below advertisement

“Yes, it’s an accident,” said Marc-Antoine Cloutier, the lawyer representing the family. “But it’s something that was preventable.”

READ MORE: Gilles Duceppe’s mother found dead after evacuating seniors’ residence

Cloutier said he filed a statement of claim for the lawsuit at the Montreal courthouse. He described it as an important step for the family in its journey to seek justice for Rowley Hotte Duceppe’s death.

The Duceppe family is seeking compensatory and punitive damages from Résidences Lux Gouverneur. They allege “grave negligence” on behalf of the staff and inadequate procedures from the residence led to Rowley Hotte Duceppe’s freezing death.

The family sent the Lux Gouverneur notice last July that they were seeking damages, and were prepared to take legal action if the residence did not respond.

Global News has reached out to Résidences Lux Gouverneur for comment.

2:03 Gilles Duceppe mother’s death an accident: coroner Gilles Duceppe mother’s death an accident: coroner

— With files from Global News’ Brayden Jagger Haines and the Canadian Press