Gilles Duceppe’s mother found dead after evacuating seniors’ residence

Former Bloc Québécois leader Gille Duceppe’s mother, Hélène Duceppe, was found dead after she walked out of her Montreal seniors residence in the middle of the night.

The 93-year-old had evacuated the building, located on Sherbrooke Street East near Assomption Boulevard in the city’s east end, after hearing the fire alarm go off around 4:15 a.m. Sunday.

READ MORE: Winter storm slams Montreal, hampering travel, causing power outages

“The victim, who seems to have hearing problems, would have heard the fire alarm, but it seems she was not able to understand the audio message saying her building was not part of the evacuation,” Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils told Global News.

“She thought she had to evacuate and she went outside by herself in the backyard of the building.”

Chèvrefils explained that when she tried to go back into the building, the doors were locked. She eventually died of hypothermia.

READ MORE: Montrealers dig out cars after intense snowstorm wallops city

Officers who received the 911 call at around 11:45 a.m., arrived on the scene and found her lying in the snow.

The coroner’s department is investigating the incident.