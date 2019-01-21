Weather
January 21, 2019 12:31 pm
Updated: January 21, 2019 12:34 pm

Gilles Duceppe’s mother found dead after evacuating seniors’ residence

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

Former Bloc Québécois leader Gilles Duceppe's mother was found dead outside the seniors residence where she lived in Montreal.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
A A

Former Bloc Québécois leader Gille Duceppe’s mother, Hélène Duceppe, was found dead after she walked out of her Montreal seniors residence in the middle of the night.

The 93-year-old had evacuated the building, located on Sherbrooke Street East near Assomption Boulevard in the city’s east end, after hearing the fire alarm go off around 4:15 a.m. Sunday.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Winter storm slams Montreal, hampering travel, causing power outages

“The victim, who seems to have hearing problems, would have heard the fire alarm, but it seems she was not able to understand the audio message saying her building was not part of the evacuation,” Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils told Global News.

“She thought she had to evacuate and she went outside by herself in the backyard of the building.”

Chèvrefils explained that when she tried to go back into the building, the doors were locked. She eventually died of hypothermia.

READ MORE: Montrealers dig out cars after intense snowstorm wallops city

Officers who received the 911 call at around 11:45 a.m., arrived on the scene and found her lying in the snow.

The coroner’s department is investigating the incident.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bloc Quebecois
Caroline Chevrefils
Gille Duceppe mother
Gilles Duceppe
Helene Duceppe
Montreal senior freeze
Montreal senior frozen
Montreal seniors' residence
Montreal winter
Montreal winter weather
Winter weather

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.