Crime

Police investigating 2 separate overnight incidents in Montreal’s north-end

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted January 20, 2020 7:33 am
Montreal police are investigating two separate reported incidents that took place early Monday morning.
Montreal police are investigating two separate reported incidents that took place early Monday morning.

Montreal police are investigating two separate incidents that took place overnight in the boroughs of Montreal North and Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension.

Spokesperson Véronique Comtois said officers were called to a residential building on Lacordaire Boulevard and Charleroi Street just before 1 a.m. Monday after a 911 call reported gunshots there.

When they arrived, police said at least one bullet impact was found on-site.

Officers then reportedly heard another disturbance within the same apartment where it is believed the gunshots were initially fired.

About an hour later, officers were dispatched to an apartment building in Saint-Michel on Pie-IX Boulevard.

Comtois said a fight between several people ended with a 29-year-old man being stabbed in the upper body.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but is reportedly not co-operating with the police investigation into what happened.

