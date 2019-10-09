Montreal police investigating reports of shots fired in Saint-Leonard

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Montreal police are investigating after receiving reports of shots fired in the Saint-Leonard borough late Tuesday night.

At 11:30 p.m., authorities received several 911 calls about gunfire at a business on Robert Boulevard near Narbonne Street.

READ MORE: Man shot several times in Saint-Léonard driveway

Police say officers arrived at the scene and found several bullet holes in some nearby glass. They also reportedly found casings on the ground.

According to police, three suspects were involved in the incident, allegedly taking off on foot in a back alleyway.

READ MORE: Saint-Leonard residents still wait for action after decades of flash floods

There were a few people inside the building at the time but no reported injuries, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

A perimeter was established, and the canine unit was called in to assist.