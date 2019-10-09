Menu

Crime

Montreal police investigating reports of shots fired in Saint-Leonard

By Rachel Lau Global News
Posted October 9, 2019 10:30 am
Montreal police say they received reports of shots fired on Robert Boulevard late Tuesday night.
Montreal police say they received reports of shots fired on Robert Boulevard late Tuesday night. TVA

Montreal police are investigating after receiving reports of shots fired in the Saint-Leonard borough late Tuesday night.

At 11:30 p.m., authorities received several 911 calls about gunfire at a business on Robert Boulevard near Narbonne Street.

Police say officers arrived at the scene and found several bullet holes in some nearby glass. They also reportedly found casings on the ground.

According to police, three suspects were involved in the incident, allegedly taking off on foot in a back alleyway.

There were a few people inside the building at the time but no reported injuries, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

A perimeter was established, and the canine unit was called in to assist.

