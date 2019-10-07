Saint-Leonard residents still wait for action after decades of flash floods

Send this page to someone via email

Over 150 Saint-Leonard residents flooded the borough hall on Monday night to demand action on the ongoing flash flood problem.

The residents expected answers during Monday night’s meeting, but will have to wait for the special meeting with the City of Montreal’s water department that is planned on Oct. 23.

Heavy rains on July 21 and Oct. 1 flooded the basements of close to 300 residents, confirmed the borough’s mayor, Michel Bissonnet.

Bissonnet is also inviting Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and executive committee president Benoit Dorais to the meeting to answer residents’ questions.

Borough officials have been blaming Montreal’s infrastructure for the problem, but some residents say the borough’s flash flood problem has been ongoing for the past four decades.

“Saint-Leonard has a lot of seniors and the issue is affecting their health,” said Joseph Paglia, who lives in the neighbourhood.

“You know, they can’t go on vacation in the summer anymore, can’t leave the house when it rains. They don’t know if the basement is gonna be flooded.”

