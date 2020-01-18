Quebec’s police watchdog opens case after man shot dead by officer in Shawinigan

Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating after provincial police fatally shot a man Friday night in the city of Shawinigan, about 167 kilometres northeast of Montreal.
Police received a 9-1-1 call around 9:30 p.m. about a man who seemed distressed and was allegedly chasing a taxi, according to a news release published Saturday by the watchdog, known as the Bureau des enquêtes independantes.
The BEI said officers tried to reason with the man, who was allegedly holding a knife.
One of the officers fatally shot the man after he allegedly approached police in a menacing way, the BEI said.
Nine of the BEI’s investigators have been assigned to the case.
The BEI investigates cases where civilians have been seriously hurt or killed during a police intervention or in police custody and also probes cases involving officers accused of sexual misconduct or when the alleged victim is Indigenous.
