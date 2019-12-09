Menu

Crime

2 injured, 2 arrested after fight ends in downtown Montreal stabbing: police

By Olivia O'Malley Global News
Posted December 9, 2019 7:19 am
Investigators at the scene Monday morning.
Investigators at the scene Monday morning. TVA

Two men are injured and two have been arrested after a fight in downtown Montreal early Monday morning, according to police.

Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois says officers received a call at 2:45 a.m. concerning a possible fight at an apartment on Jeanne-Mance Street near Sherbrooke Street.

That call was then followed by another 911 call saying a man was stabbed at the same apartment, Comtois says.

When officers arrived at the scene, Comtois says they arrested two men in connection with the stabbing, adding that officers also found two male victims not far from the scene.

One of the victims was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but his condition has since stabilized, according to Comtois.

The other reportedly suffered minor injuries and did not have to be taken to hospital.

Comtois says the two suspects have been taken to a detention centre and will be meeting with investigators on Monday morning.

A perimeter has been established and the canine unit has been brought in to assist with the investigation.

