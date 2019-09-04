Trial begins for Montreal man charged with fatal stabbing of unborn child

The trial of a Montreal man charged with fatally stabbing his unborn baby has opened at the Montreal courthouse.
Sofiane Ghazi is charged with first-degree murder of the infant, referred to in court simply as “Baby Ghazi.”
The baby was stabbed while in the womb and had a heartbeat for several minutes before dying in hospital shortly after being delivered by emergency C-section following the alleged attack in July 2017.
READ MORE: Montreal healthcare worker awarded $9,500 in discrimination case
Ghazi is also charged with attempted murder in the alleged stabbing with a carving fork of his estranged wife, who was 36 weeks pregnant.
The accused formally pleaded not guilty today as jurors, briefed by Quebec Superior Court Justice Jean-François Buffoni, began hearing evidence.
Prosecutor Chantal Michaud says that about 20 witnesses will be heard, including civilians, police, first responders and the baby’s mother.
READ MORE: Montreal discrimination case over woman’s hairstyle will proceed to Human Rights Tribunal
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.