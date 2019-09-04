Crime
September 4, 2019 4:44 pm
Updated: September 4, 2019 4:45 pm

Trial begins for Montreal man charged with fatal stabbing of unborn child

By Staff The Canadian Press

THE CANADIAN PRESS / Lee Brown
The trial of a Montreal man charged with fatally stabbing his unborn baby has opened at the Montreal courthouse.

Sofiane Ghazi is charged with first-degree murder of the infant, referred to in court simply as “Baby Ghazi.”

The baby was stabbed while in the womb and had a heartbeat for several minutes before dying in hospital shortly after being delivered by emergency C-section following the alleged attack in July 2017.

Ghazi is also charged with attempted murder in the alleged stabbing with a carving fork of his estranged wife, who was 36 weeks pregnant.

The accused formally pleaded not guilty today as jurors, briefed by Quebec Superior Court Justice Jean-François Buffoni, began hearing evidence.

Prosecutor Chantal Michaud says that about 20 witnesses will be heard, including civilians, police, first responders and the baby’s mother.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

