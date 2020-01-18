Recipe: Indian cardamom rice pudding

Send this page to someone via email

Ingredients

– 8 cups whole milk

– 1 cup basmati rice

– 1 cup sugar

– 10-12 green cardamom pods, cracked

Method

1. Soak raw rice in 2 cups of room temperature water for 30 minutes, then drain.

2. Combine rice, milk, sugar and cardamom seeds in a medium or large heavy-bottomed pot.

3. Turn heat to medium high and bring to a gentle boil, stirring regularly.

4. Reduce heat to low, maintaining a low boil. Cook rice pudding for 60 to 75 minutes, stirring regularly.

5. Serve the rice pudding warm or cold. If serving with fruit, it’s best served chilled.

For more Global BC recipes, click here

Story continues below advertisement