Global BC recipes

Recipe: Indian cardamom rice pudding

By Staff Global News
Posted January 18, 2020 11:45 am
Updated January 19, 2020 2:49 pm
Saturday Chef: Indian Cardamom Rice Pudding
Meeru Dhalwala from Vij's and Vij's Rangoli, shares a winter-warming rice pudding recipe.

Ingredients

– 8 cups whole milk
– 1 cup basmati rice
– 1 cup sugar
– 10-12 green cardamom pods, cracked

Method

1. Soak raw rice in 2 cups of room temperature water for 30 minutes, then drain.
2. Combine rice, milk, sugar and cardamom seeds in a medium or large heavy-bottomed pot.
3. Turn heat to medium high and bring to a gentle boil, stirring regularly.
4. Reduce heat to low, maintaining a low boil. Cook rice pudding for 60 to 75 minutes, stirring regularly.
5. Serve the rice pudding warm or cold. If serving with fruit, it’s best served chilled.

RecipesGlobal BC recipesRecipe
