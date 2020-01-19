Menu

Man found dead in South Vancouver parkade, police investigating homicide

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted January 19, 2020 1:32 pm
Vancouver police at the scene of a homicide discovered in the parkade of a complex on Marine Drive on Jan. 19, 2020.
Vancouver police at the scene of a homicide discovered in the parkade of a complex on Marine Drive on Jan. 19, 2020. Ryan Stelting

Vancouver police are investigating the new year’s second homicide after a man was found dead in a South Vancouver parkade Saturday night.

Police say a passerby found the victim dead inside a vehicle parked under the Marine Gateway complex near SW Marine Drive and Cambie Street just before 8:30 p.m.

A large police presence descended on the complex to investigate, closing off access to the parkade until Sunday morning.

READ MORE: Fatal assault in Oppenheimer Park marks Vancouver’s first homicide of 2020

Police were seen speaking with drivers as they exited the parking lot which was later taped off by officers.

No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been identified. The victim has also not been identified.

Police say they don’t believe the public is at risk, suggesting the homicide may have been targeted.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Second-degree murder charge laid in 2019 homicide in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

It’s not yet known how the victim died, or how long he had been dead in the parkade before being discovered.

The homicide comes just over two weeks after a man was fatally assaulted in Oppenheimer Park on New Year’s Day.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Vancouver police’s homicide unit at 604-717-2500 or send an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

Vancouver’s first homicide in Oppenheimer Park
