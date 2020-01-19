Man found dead in South Vancouver parkade, police investigating homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are investigating the new year’s second homicide after a man was found dead in a South Vancouver parkade Saturday night.

Police say a passerby found the victim dead inside a vehicle parked under the Marine Gateway complex near SW Marine Drive and Cambie Street just before 8:30 p.m.

A large police presence descended on the complex to investigate, closing off access to the parkade until Sunday morning.

Police were seen speaking with drivers as they exited the parking lot which was later taped off by officers.

No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been identified. The victim has also not been identified.

Police say they don’t believe the public is at risk, suggesting the homicide may have been targeted.

It’s not yet known how the victim died, or how long he had been dead in the parkade before being discovered.

The homicide comes just over two weeks after a man was fatally assaulted in Oppenheimer Park on New Year’s Day.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Vancouver police’s homicide unit at 604-717-2500 or send an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

