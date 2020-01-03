Fatal assault in Oppenheimer Park marks Vancouver’s first homicide of 2020

Send this page to someone via email

A man has died in hospital following an assault in Oppenheimer Park on New Year’s Day, marking Vancouver’s first homicide of 2020.

Police say the assault took place near the basketball court in the northeast corner of the Downtown Eastside park just before 1 p.m. on Jan. 1.

The 62-year-old victim, identified as Jesus Cristobal-Esteban, was taken to hospital but later fell unconscious.

He was pronounced dead on Thursday, police said.

The suspect has not been identified, but police believe the suspect had “some sort of interaction” with Cristobal-Esteban prior to the assault.

The death not only marks Vancouver’s first homicide of the new year, but also the first murder inside Oppenheimer Park since a large encampment sprang up over a year ago.

Story continues below advertisement

4:42 Calls for action at Oppenheimer Park Calls for action at Oppenheimer Park

The park has seen several shootings involving campers and visitors, and police have also seized numerous weapons.

The city and the Vancouver Park Board have spent months arguing over whether to force the campers out through an injunction or wait until adequate housing is built first.

In December, the park board voted to give its general manager the power to seek a court injunction to remove the campers — but only after a series of stringent conditions were met, including bringing in a third-party consultant.

No timeline has been set for when that consultation will take place or be completed. The park board doesn’t reconvene until later this month.

The city has spent more than $1 million on managing and policing Oppenheimer Park since the camp was created, according to city councillors.

2:32 Renewed calls for action as police investigate yet another violent incident at Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park Renewed calls for action as police investigate yet another violent incident at Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park

The latest municipal budget allocates an additional $500,000, which was lowered from a planned $1 million for 2020.

Statistics obtained by Global News show police calls between Jan. 1 and Oct. 31 of 2019 are up 53 per cent over the same period the previous year.

—With files from Simon Little

Story continues below advertisement