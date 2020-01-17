Second-degree murder charge laid in 2019 homicide in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police have announced a second-degree murder charge in the April, 2019 slaying of a 35-year-old man on the city’s Downtown Eastside.

Police say Cong Tran was the victim of a “serious assault” near East Hastings and Heatly streets on Apr. 1, 2019.

Tran was taken to hospital, but died of his injuries five days later, police said.

Police said a suspect, Chad Harry, was quickly identified, but prosecutors were only able to approve charges on Jan. 16, 2020.

“The victim and suspect had an altercation that led to the assault,” said Const. Tania Visintin in a media release.

“Our investigators have been working to build evidence for charges over the past ten months.”

Court records show Harry is no stranger to the law, with multiple charges on the books and convictions for assault causing bodily harm and mischief dating back more than 10 years.

Harry is due back in court on Feb. 3.