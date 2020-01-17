Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Second-degree murder charge laid in 2019 homicide in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 17, 2020 4:47 pm
FILE - A Vancouver police cruiser seen in Commercial Drive. .
FILE - A Vancouver police cruiser seen in Commercial Drive. . Simon Little / Global News

Vancouver police have announced a second-degree murder charge in the April, 2019 slaying of a 35-year-old man on the city’s Downtown Eastside.

Police say Cong Tran was the victim of a “serious assault” near East Hastings and Heatly streets on Apr. 1, 2019.

READ MORE: Fatal assault in Oppenheimer Park marks Vancouver’s first homicide of 2020

Tran was taken to hospital, but died of his injuries five days later, police said.

Police said a suspect, Chad Harry, was quickly identified, but prosecutors were only able to approve charges on Jan. 16, 2020.

VPD investigate New Year’s Day murder in Oppenheimer Park
VPD investigate New Year’s Day murder in Oppenheimer Park

“The victim and suspect had an altercation that led to the assault,” said Const. Tania Visintin in a media release.

READ MORE: ‘It was his life’: Son helps maintain Vancouver family business after father’s murder

Story continues below advertisement

“Our investigators have been working to build evidence for charges over the past ten months.”

Court records show Harry is no stranger to the law, with multiple charges on the books and convictions for assault causing bodily harm and mischief dating back more than 10 years.

Harry is due back in court on Feb. 3.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HomicideSecond Degree Murdervancouver policeVancouver homicidevancouver murderdowntown eastside homicideassaul
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.