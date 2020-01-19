Extreme cold weather alert remains in effect for Toronto as city cleans up from snowstorm

As Toronto continues to clean up from Saturday’s snowstorm, an extreme cold weather alert remains in effect for the city ahead of frigid wind chills overnight.
Temperatures are expected to drop throughout the day Sunday, reaching a low of -15 C overnight with a wind chill of -22, according to Environment Canada.
The alert, which has been in effect since Thursday and was issued by the city’s medical officer of health, means additional resources will be in place throughout the day to help residents cope with the temperature.
A warming centre at Metro Hall is among the resources available. City information about shelters and respite sites is available here.
The forecast temperature drop comes as the city continues to clean up from Saturday’s snowstorm.
Pearson airport recorded 17.2 centimetres from the storm, a record-breaking daily snowfall for Jan. 18.
City of Toronto crews continue to clean snow-covered streets.
“Plowing operations on residential streets started late Saturday evening and will continue through Sunday morning,” a tweet from the City’s winter operations division read.
“Residential streets will be salted as plowing is completed.”
Ontario Provincial Police reported over 200 collisions in the Greater Toronto Area during the snowfall.
