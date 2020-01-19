Menu

Extreme cold weather alert remains in effect for Toronto as city cleans up from snowstorm

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 19, 2020 10:32 am
Major snowfall hits Toronto area
WATCH ABOVE: It's the first real blast of winter for 2020. A day that began with clear skies and dry roads quickly became a mess of accumulating snow and low visibility. Albert Delitala reports.

As Toronto continues to clean up from Saturday’s snowstorm, an extreme cold weather alert remains in effect for the city ahead of frigid wind chills overnight.

Temperatures are expected to drop throughout the day Sunday, reaching a low of -15 C overnight with a wind chill of -22, according to Environment Canada.

The alert, which has been in effect since Thursday and was issued by the city’s medical officer of health, means additional resources will be in place throughout the day to help residents cope with the temperature.

READ MORE: ‘The roads have been terrible’: Over 250 crashes reported in GTA after snowstorm hits region

A warming centre at Metro Hall is among the resources available. City information about shelters and respite sites is available here.

The forecast temperature drop comes as the city continues to clean up from Saturday’s snowstorm.

Pearson airport recorded 17.2 centimetres from the storm, a record-breaking daily snowfall for Jan. 18.

City of Toronto plows ready to deal with first major snowstorm of 2020
City of Toronto plows ready to deal with first major snowstorm of 2020

City of Toronto crews continue to clean snow-covered streets.

“Plowing operations on residential streets started late Saturday evening and will continue through Sunday morning,” a tweet from the City’s winter operations division read.

“Residential streets will be salted as plowing is completed.”

Ontario Provincial Police reported over 200 collisions in the Greater Toronto Area during the snowfall.

