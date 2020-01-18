Snowfall warning remains in effect as storm moves into Toronto, GTA

Send this page to someone via email

A snowfall warning remains in effect for the Greater Toronto Area as a storm that’s expected to bring anywhere from 15 to 20 centimetres of snow Saturday has begun to impact the region.

“Snow will continue widespread across the GTA for the remainder of Saturday,” Global News weather specialist Mike Arsenault said.

The snowfall, combined with gusty winds between 40 to 60 km/h, is expected to result in low visibility throughout the day.

“Locally stronger southwest winds between Hamilton and Niagara will develop through Saturday evening producing gusts of 70 to 90 km/h, so travel will become even more difficult through that stretch of the QEW,” Arsenault said.

Shortly before 11 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police already said they received reports of “multiple” collisions on the QEW between Burlington and Niagara.

Police are advising people to “avoid all unnecessary travel.”

WEATHER ADVISORY: Heavy accumulation expected across #GTA this morning. Please remember to adjust your driving for inclement weather conditions. Please avoid all unnecessary travel. #SeeSnowGoSlow ^hm pic.twitter.com/ezwD7vPZR8 — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) January 18, 2020

Arsenault said some areas will see a transition to mixed precipitation or rain through Saturday evening and overnight.

“There is the possibility of a changeover to wet snow, mixing or straight rain for areas along the western edge of Lake Ontario towards Niagara Falls and St. Catharines,” he said.

“This could also occur for areas along the lakeshore and Gardiner through the overnight between Hamilton and Toronto.”

Precipitation is expected to taper off during the overnight hours, though there will be a possibility of brief periods of snowfall on Sunday, Arsenault said.

UPDATE – Upping forecast snow amounts for GTA! 10-15 cm expected for most areas locally up to 20 cm Halton Hills/Milton and for parts of Durham. This will likely be largest single day snowfall for many areas so far this season – so adjust your driving habits. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/6OJQrYHuGn — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) January 17, 2020

