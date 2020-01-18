Winter storm shifts from snow to rain, freezing rain for much of B.C. South Coast

Send this page to someone via email

The long-awaited shift from snow to rain began for much of B.C.’s South Coast on Saturday morning, but some areas will have a harder transition than others.

Snowfall and winter storm warnings have been dropped for Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island, after a final band of snow brought anywhere from trace amounts in Vancouver to 30 centimetres on parts of the island.

But the Fraser Valley remains under a winter storm warning, with Environment Canada saying areas including Abbotsford, Hope and Chilliwack could still see between 5 and 10 centimetres before the snow changes to freezing rain for the rest of Saturday.

No major road closures or conditions were reported Saturday morning, with traffic and transit flowing mostly normally.

1:46 B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan 17 B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan 17

Freezing rain is also set to hammer the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, and Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton, which could last into Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Drivers are being advised to slow down and keep their distance, as freezing rain can create hazardous road conditions.

A risk of Freezing Rain for the Fraser Valley as we transition from snow to rain this morn & afternoon. Still about 5 cm possible before we see that transition. Freezing Rain Warning for the Coq- Hope to Merritt & Hwy 3 Hope to Princeton #BCStorm @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/ImAv82P2iQ — Kasia Bodurka (@KasiaBodurka) January 18, 2020

Vancouver Island got the worst of the snow overnight into Saturday morning. Environment Canada says Lake Cowichan and Sproat Lake received 30 centimetres, while parts of Port Alberni were blanketed with 25 cm.

The island was also under a wind warning along with the Southern Gulf Islands and Haida Gwaii that remained in place on Saturday.

Stations near Victoria recorded peak wind gusts of 100 km/h overnight, while Cape Scott on the northern tip of Vancouver Island saw hurricane-force winds up to 139 km/h.

Story continues below advertisement

The weather agency says winds could reach 110 km/h in northern coastal areas, with the rest of northern Vancouver Island seeing gusts between 60 and 80 km/h. Haida Gwaii will also get hit with 90 km/h gusts until the afternoon.

Greater Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands will likely see winds between 60 and 80 km/h before they drop down to 30 to 50 km/h as the front weakens.

1:51 Snow, strong winds and freezing rain expected to hit late Friday Snow, strong winds and freezing rain expected to hit late Friday

The winds led to several ferry cancellations Saturday morning on smaller routes, affecting service around Haida Gwaii and the Sunshine Coast.

Some routes — including between Powell River, Comox and Texada — were suspended until noon.

A full list of cancellations can be found on the BC Ferries website.

#CurrentConditions as of 11:30am – there are currently no sailing waits at any of our major terminals. Keep up to date by monitoring conditions here: https://t.co/6BjsZauWDR. ^rj — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) January 18, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

As of noon Saturday, more than 3,400 customers were without power on Vancouver Island, including 450 in Victoria and 125 in Oak Bay due to downed trees. A wire was also reported down in Duncan, taking out power to another 420 customers.

Trees also knocked out power to large groups of customers in Campbell River, Courtenay, Nanaimo and Port Alberni.

BC Hydro is asking customers to be patient as crews continued to work into the morning after restoring service to hundreds of other customers overnight.

A full list of outages can be found on BC Hydro’s website.

Mother nature is not done with us yet. Our crews are ready to respond in the event of any power outages. Do you have an emergency kit? https://t.co/c2FNvLctvD

📞 Report outages: 1 800 224 9376

📞 Report fallen power lines: 911

📱 Outage updates: https://t.co/JY7BGL1bO4 #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/Suk71gpUwt — BC Hydro (@bchydro) January 18, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

More snow for other regions

Areas including the Fraser Canyon and the Sea-to-Sky region, meanwhile, are due to get more snow dumped on them throughout Saturday into Sunday.

Environment Canada’s snowfall warning for Whistler says 15 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected to fall by Saturday night, while Squamish will likely see 20 centimetres.

The Sea-to-Sky Highway north of Squamish could see as much as 40 centimetres by Sunday morning, the agency warns, while freezing rain could also be in the mix for the rest of Howe Sound.

⚠️ Winter storm warning 🌬 still in effect for #seatosky corridor. Slow down, turn on your headlights + tail lights, keep your distance & drive to the conditions. #BCHwy99 #seatosky pic.twitter.com/amYM3QgMPq — Sea to Sky Highway (@SeatoSkyHighway) January 18, 2020

The north and central coasts are expected to receive cold blasts of arctic air and blizzard conditions, with winds peaking at 110 km/h.

Story continues below advertisement

A full list of Environment Canada’s weather warnings for B.C. can be found here.