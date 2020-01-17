One last blast of snow expected before B.C. South Coast weather shifts to rain

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s South Coast will get a final blast of snow Friday night before shifting back to more typical wet and cold winter weather this weekend.

Vancouver Island will see the first of the snow before it moves into Metro Vancouver and over the Fraser Valley between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday.

Environment Canada’s winter storm warning for inland and eastern Vancouver Island predicts between 10 and 20 centimetres could fall by Saturday morning, with up to 15 centimetres expected north of the Malahat Highway.

Victoria and the rest of the southern island will likely only see rain, though the area is under a wind warning along with the western island coast and the Southern Gulf Islands.

The warning predicts winds between 60 and 80 km/h before dying down Saturday morning.

Metro Vancouver could see anywhere from zero to eight centimetres overnight, forecasters warn, depending on the area.

The majority of the region is under a special weather statement, while a snowfall warning is in place for Surrey and Langley.

5 things you need to know:

This next system will move into the Lower Mainland sometime between 8-10 pm, depending on your location. Most areas will see snow or wet snow but a few areas near the water may just see rain.

The region could see 0-8 cm before conditions begin#BCStorm pic.twitter.com/UqEiG2CHdh — Kristi Gordon (@KGordonGlobalBC) January 18, 2020

Starting after midnight Saturday, temperatures will slowly warm up and the snow will start transitioning to rain. Forecasters say the exact timing of the transition will vary across the region.

That transition could likely bring freezing rain along with winds between 40 and 60 km/h.

By the morning, the weather will likely have shifted to rain that’s set to last through the weekend.

Forecasters say the rain will also bring a chance of flooding to several municipalities as the snow starts to melt.

In the Fraser Valley, “hazardous winter conditions are expected”, according to Environment Canada’s winter storm warning for the region.

Anywhere between one and six centimetres could fall between Abbotsford and Hope by morning, forecasters say, before things start to warm up overnight.

However, those temperatures aren’t expected to rise above zero degrees, bringing an extended chance of freezing rain that could last well through Saturday.

A full list of Environment Canada’s public weather alerts for B.C. can be found here.