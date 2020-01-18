Menu

Crime

Search ongoing for suspect involved in 2 armed robberies: Saskatchewan RCMP

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted January 18, 2020 11:53 am
Alleged suspect involved in two seperate robberies on Friday: Saskatchewan RCMP.
Alleged suspect involved in two seperate robberies on Friday: Saskatchewan RCMP. Saskatchewan RCMP/ Supplied Photo

Warman and Cutknife RCMP are asking the public for help in locating a suspect who may have been involved in two separate robberies at hotels on Friday.

On Friday, at around 3:35 p.m., officers were called to an armed robbery on the 300 block of Albert Street in Radisson, Sask. Later that evening at around 6:40 p.m., officers received another report of a second armed robbery, two hours away, in Marsden, Sask., on 11 Railway Avenue East.

Officers believe both robberies are connected.

The male suspect is described as six-feet tall and roughly 240-250 pounds. He has a heavy build, a black goatee and darker skin complexion. He was last seen wearing beige work gloves, a face mask with eye and mouth holes, a black two-tone sweater, dark coloured pants and two-tone colored Nike shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

Based on information from surveillance footage, he appears to be left handed.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, officers are reminding the public to not approach him and call 911 or their local police detachment immediately.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact RCMP by calling 310-RCMP.

The investigation is ongoing.

