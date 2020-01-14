Driver with snowy windshield charged with disobeying Saskatoon police at rollover

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Saskatoon police charged a motorist who disobeyed officer commands while driving by a rollover on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle collision around noon on the Idylwyld Drive overpass near 8th Street.

READ MORE: 2 Saskatoon police officers seriously hurt in collision

A pickup truck had rolled onto its side.

The man operating the truck was issued a ticket for driving without due care and attention.

While traffic restrictions were in place as the scene, police said the driver of a passing vehicle failed to slow down and drove through their barrier.

This other motorist was charged with disobeying officer commands as well as for having a windshield obstructed by snow and ice, according to a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Community engagement a key factor to safer roads in Saskatoon

No injuries were reported.

Police are reminding drivers to slow down when passing emergency vehicles, especially during these extremely cold temperatures and slick conditions.

For the latest conditions and warnings, download the SkyTracker weather app.