Multi-vehicle collision on Circle Drive in Saskatoon

Police believe impairment may be a factor in a multi-vehicle collision on Circle Drive during the Thursday morning rush hour.

It happened just after 8 a.m. in the eastbound lanes between Avenue C North and Idylwyld Drive, creating a traffic headache for drivers.

Saskatoon police said four vehicles were involved. One driver was taken to hospital as a precaution, police said.

Traffic was restricted in both lanes while first responders were at the scene.

Those restrictions have been lifted.

Charges have yet to be laid as police continue to investigate.

