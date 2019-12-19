Menu

Traffic

Multi-vehicle collision on Circle Drive in Saskatoon

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 19, 2019 10:30 am
The multi-vehicle crash happened on Circle Drive between Avenue C North and Idylwyld Drive.
The multi-vehicle crash happened on Circle Drive between Avenue C North and Idylwyld Drive. Phillip Bollman / Global News

Police believe impairment may be a factor in a multi-vehicle collision on Circle Drive during the Thursday morning rush hour.

It happened just after 8 a.m. in the eastbound lanes between Avenue C North and Idylwyld Drive, creating a traffic headache for drivers.

READ MORE: Impaired driving charges laid in crash on Circle Drive in Saskatoon

Saskatoon police said four vehicles were involved. One driver was taken to hospital as a precaution, police said.

Traffic was restricted in both lanes while first responders were at the scene.

READ MORE: Man dead after collision with vehicle on Saskatoon’s Circle Drive

Those restrictions have been lifted.

Charges have yet to be laid as police continue to investigate.

Sister remembers 12-year-old boy killed in northern Sask. crash near Beauval
