Crime

New manslaughter trial ordered in Saskatoon stabbing death of Rocky Genereaux

By Ryan Kessler Global News
Posted January 17, 2020 6:11 pm
Updated January 17, 2020 6:12 pm
Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal determined the judge made errors when instructing jurors during Michael Robertson's 2015 trial in Saskatoon. Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied

A judge’s inadequate instructions to a Saskatoon jury in 2015 are grounds for a new manslaughter trial, according to a decision from the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal.

Saskatoon police originally charged Michael Robertson with second-degree murder for the stabbing death of Rocky Genereaux. Robertson was acquitted of murder but convicted of manslaughter in June 2016.

Robertson testified that he acted in self-defence after Genereaux became agitated, claimed to have HIV and lunged at him with a needle. The pair were in a confrontation over a broken BlackBerry device.

In the appeal, Robertson’s lawyer argued the judge misdirected the jury by failing to explain how it should respond if the Crown couldn’t disprove self-defence.

The judge “repeatedly provided inconsistent and confusing instructions about the verdict that must flow from a finding that self-defence had not been disproved,” reads the higher court’s decision.

Story continues below advertisement

If Robertson acted in lawful self-defence, he should have been acquitted of manslaughter as well as murder, according to the appellate judges.

Jurors did not receive a written copy of the judge’s instructions.

“In this case, the misdirection that resulted from the trial judge’s misstatements on the issue of self-defence was potentially significant,” the decision reads.

The trial concluded on a Wednesday afternoon and by the following morning, jurors stated they were at an impasse. Encouraged to “re-apply themselves,” the jury reached a unanimous verdict nearly three hours later.

Because Robertson was acquitted of second-degree murder, his new trial will only be for manslaughter.

He remains in custody and no trial dates have been set.

-With files from Dave Giles and Joel Senick.

