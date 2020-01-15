Menu

Crime

Peterborough police reveal details of manslaughter arrest made last summer

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 15, 2020 4:21 pm
Peterborough police have released details about a manslaughter arrest made in June 2019.
Peterborough police on Wednesday revealed details of a manslaughter arrest made last summer.

Peterborough Police Service said on June 7 the accused and others were at a multi-unit residence on Stewart Street when it was reported a man allegedly assaulted a 40-year-old man, including striking him in the head with a firearm. Police say the accused and victim knew each other.

READ MORE: Terrance Finn testifies he never intended to kill wife in Peterborough Home Depot parking lot

Police say the victim left the residence and later died of his injuries. Police have not released the identity of the victim, the date of his death or whether an exact cause of death was determined.

Police say on June 23, officers made an arrest.

Joshua Amos Knott, 33, was charged with manslaughter, assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused appeared in court on June 23.

“At the time of the incident, the service was conducting another investigation involving the accused, therefore the details regarding this incident were not released at the time,” police issued in a statement on Wednesday.

More to come.

