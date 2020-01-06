Menu

Crime

Leaf Rapids man charged following Thompson stabbing death

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 6, 2020 2:36 pm
A man from Leaf Rapids, Man., has been charged with manslaughter following the death of another man on Saturday.
A man from Leaf Rapids, Man., has been charged with manslaughter following the death of another man on Saturday. Global News

A Leaf Rapids man has been charged with manslaughter after police say another man was stabbed to death in Thompson, Man., over the weekend.

Police say officers were called to an apartment on Princeton Drive around 9 p.m. Saturday.

A 30-year-old man, also from Leaf Rapids, was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

READ MORE: Woman’s body found in Thompson a homicide, say RCMP

On Sunday, police arrested 26-year-old Ronald Dysart.

Dysart made his first court appearance Monday.

Thompson RCMP say there are not looking for any other suspects in connection with the killing.

