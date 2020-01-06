Leaf Rapids man charged following Thompson stabbing death

Send this page to someone via email

A Leaf Rapids man has been charged with manslaughter after police say another man was stabbed to death in Thompson, Man., over the weekend.

Police say officers were called to an apartment on Princeton Drive around 9 p.m. Saturday.

A 30-year-old man, also from Leaf Rapids, was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

On Sunday, police arrested 26-year-old Ronald Dysart.

Dysart made his first court appearance Monday.

Thompson RCMP say there are not looking for any other suspects in connection with the killing.

0:38 Thompson RCMP warn residents about pills laced with Fentanyl Thompson RCMP warn residents about pills laced with Fentanyl

Story continues below advertisement