Trial for the murder of Holly Hamilton to start in September

An Ontario court justice has set a new trial date for the former boyfriend of Holly Hamilton – accused of stabbing the 29-year-old woman to death.

Superior Court Justice Paul Sweenyn scheduled the four-week trial to start Sept. 8, 2020 at John Sopinka court in downtown Hamilton, according to the Ministry of the Attorney General.

The new trial date was set on Monday. Details of a mistrial and jury dismissal on Friday — what was supposed to be the first day of Justin Dumpfrey’s second-degree murder trial — were not released due to a publication ban.

Police say the woman’s body was discovered on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, with a post-mortem days later confirming the death was due to multiple stab wounds.

Dumpfrey, 30, Hamilton’s former boyfriend, was charged with murder in her death but police did not release any more details about the case, including the weapon used.

Hamilton had been reported missing on Jan. 15, 2018. The young mother, whose disappearance was described as out of character, was last seen the day prior.

Hamilton’s 1996 Ford Escort was discovered in a parking garage near Centennial Parkway North and Barton Street East at around 1 p.m. the following Wednesday by Hamilton police patrol units. Her body was found inside the vehicle.

Dumpfrey was arrested that day after appearing in court on an unrelated matter, police said. The charge against him has not been proven.

At a press conference a day after the body was found, Hamilton police addressed allegations there had been domestic violence in the couple’s relationship.

“The police had been involved in their relationship before as a result of violence. He had been charged before,” said Staff-Sgt. Dave Oleniuk of the Hamilton police homicide unit, who declined to provide further details at the time.

—With files from Kerri Breen

