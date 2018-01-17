Missing 29-year-old Hamilton woman found dead, man arrested: police

Hamilton police say a missing 29-year-old mother has been found dead and a man has been arrested.

Officers have been searching for Holly Hamilton after she was reported missing by her family on Monday. She was last seen on Sunday and family members said her disappearance was out of character. The homicide unit took over the investigation as officers said there was “reason to be concerned for her safety.”

It’s not clear where and when Hamilton was found.

Police said in a statement that an unidentified man has been arrested in connection with Hamilton’s death.

Meanwhile, a car with licence plates matching a description issued by officers appears to have been found in the city’s east end.

Officers could be seen at the lower level of an apartment building parking garage near Centennial Parkway North and Barton Street East Wednesday afternoon surrounding an older-model white Ford car. The scene was blocked off with yellow police tape. The licence plate on the front of the car is the same one police asked members of the public to look for.

A planned search organized by Hamilton’s friends has been cancelled.

Police said Hamilton has a young daughter and worked with a cleaning service.

Officers are scheduled to provide an update to the media on the case at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

— With files from Jamie Mauracher