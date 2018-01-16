Hamilton police concerned for safety of missing 29-year-old woman

Hamilton police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 29-year-old woman.

Holly Hamilton was reported missing by her family on Monday. She was last seen by members of her family Sunday night.

This disappearance is described as out of character for her. Police say they are concerned for Hamilton’s safety, and the homicide squad is investigating the case as a result.

Hamilton drives a 1996 Ford Escort, white in colour, with licence plate BRBL 996.

She is described as a black female, 5-foot-7, 170 pounds with long black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black parka-style jacket with brown fur on the hood and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Rich Wouters at 905-546-4921.