Ex-boyfriend charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Holly Hamilton
A former boyfriend has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 29-year-old Hamilton mother who was reported missing on Monday.
Justin Dumphrey, 30, made a brief court appearance on Thursday. He remains in custody.
Holly Hamilton’s body was found inside her car on Wednesday afternoon. The 1996 Ford Escort was discovered in the lower level of an apartment building parking garage near Centennial Parkway North and Barton Street East.
Police have not revealed her cause of death.
READ MORE: Missing 29-year-old Hamilton woman found dead, man arrested: police
Hamilton was last seen on Sunday. Police described the young mother’s disappearance as out of character, and the homicide unit took over the investigation as officers said there was “reason to be concerned for her safety.”
On Tuesday, police said they were looking to speak with Hamilton’s ex, who was not named as a suspect in the case but could have “valuable information” as he was said to have seen her recently.
Police announced an arrest on Wednesday after Hamilton’s body was found. She is the city’s first homicide victim of 2018.
READ MORE: Hamilton police homicide unit investigating woman’s disappearance
Dumphrey is expected to appear in court via video on Jan 24.
With files from Nick Westoll and Jamie Maraucher
WATCH: Missing Hamilton woman found dead
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.