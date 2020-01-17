Cambridge bank robbed 3 times in last year, police say

Send this page to someone via email

For the third time in less than a year, a bank in Cambridge has been robbed, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say two men robbed the Scotiabank at Saginaw Parkway and Franklin Boulevard on Thursday night.

Police say they entered the bank at around 7:55 p.m. One man flashed a gun as they demanded money from employees.

The two men made off with an undisclosed amount of cash in a black vehicle, police say.

One of the suspects is being described as Black, in his mid-20s, with an average build. He was said to be wearing a black puffy coat with fur around the hood, black pants, black Nike shoes, black gloves and a black mask.

The second suspect is described as brown, in his mid-20s, with an average build. He was said to be wearing a grey hoodie, black pants, black gloves, a black hat and mask.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police say there were no injuries during the robbery.

This is the first bank robbery of the year in the Waterloo region, according to police.

Police say there were 14 in 2019, including two others at the same bank.

Three men held up the bank on Dec. 13 while two men held it up on March 12.

Police say they are continuing to investigate whether any of the robberies are connected.