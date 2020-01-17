Woman killed after being struck by tractor in Barrie, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie police say a woman was killed early Friday after she was struck by a tractor.

Police said officers were called to the area of Veterans and Mapleview drives around 1 a.m.

A police spokesperson told Global News the woman was struck by the tractor, which had snow-removal equipment on it, and later pronounced dead.

A second person was also injured in the collision, police said, but there is no word on the extent of their injuries.

Police said the tractor has since been seized as part of the investigation.

Roads were closed in the area but reopened around 6 a.m.

There is no word on what charges, if any, the driver of the tractor may face.

Update- The intersection of Veterans Drive and Mapleview Drive is now open as the #BarriePolice at scene collision investigation is complete. Details to follow this morning. — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) January 17, 2020