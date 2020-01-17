Menu

Woman killed after being struck by tractor in Barrie, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 17, 2020 6:48 am
Updated January 17, 2020 7:18 am
Barrie police say officers have seized the tractor as part of an ongoing investigation into the incident.
Barrie police say officers have seized the tractor as part of an ongoing investigation into the incident. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Barrie police say a woman was killed early Friday after she was struck by a tractor.

Police said officers were called to the area of Veterans and Mapleview drives around 1 a.m.

A police spokesperson told Global News the woman was struck by the tractor, which had snow-removal equipment on it, and later pronounced dead.

A second person was also injured in the collision, police said, but there is no word on the extent of their injuries.

Police said the tractor has since been seized as part of the investigation.

Roads were closed in the area but reopened around 6 a.m.

There is no word on what charges, if any, the driver of the tractor may face.

