Video appears to show maintenance truck pushing car sideways along Highway 401

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted January 14, 2020 4:34 pm
OPP asking for information on truck, car collision on Highway 401
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Provincial Police are appealing for information after a 12-second video appears to show a maintenance truck pushing a car into a guardrail on the westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Toronto.

Ontario Provincial Police are appealing for information after a bizarre video posted online appears to show a maintenance truck pushed a car sideways along Highway 401 in Toronto and into a guardrail.

It’s unclear when the 12-second video was shot as it was posted on various social media accounts.

However, a yellow truck can be seen driving westbound on Highway 401 before Bayview Avenue with a grey, four-door pressed against the front bumper. The two vehicles gradually move right across the highway — almost coming into contact with another car that swerves out of the way.

The grey car eventually gets forced into a guardrail and spins 90 degrees as it gets side-swiped by the maintenance trick, causing severe damage to the car.

Just before the video ends, a tractor trailer following the maintenance truck can be seen turning toward the car. It’s unclear if it too collided with the car.

The circumstances before the video started recording weren’t known as of Tuesday.

The incident, shared on Twitter by Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, has OPP officers looking for more information.

“There are going to be two sides to a story here, but we want to hear the entire story and see what actually took place. Report it to police,” he said.

“There’s considerable damage to the vehicle that’s required to be reported to police … We have questions and we would investigate, but we need to get these people to come forward — at least one of them.”

“Usually you’ll have a victim and you’ll have a suspect that we’re trying to find, and in this case we don’t know if either of them called police.”

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 416-235-4981.

