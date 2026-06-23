Calgary Transit unveils new light rail vehicles that go into service this week

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Calgary Transit is rolling out some new light rail vehicles (LRVs) that will go into service later this week, replacing some of the oldest cars in the fleet.

The city says those cars are well past the end of their service life and “ripe for decommissioning” after 40 years of service.

Calgary Transit says the new cars, known as C10s or Mask LRVs, which have modern amenities such as heated floors, on board digital displays, air conditioning and improved accessibility, will make CTrain travel more comfortable for customers.

View image in full screen Three of the new C10 light rail transit vehicles will go into service this week and 37 more of them will be added to Calgary Transit’s fleet over the next two-and-a-half years. Global News

“They’ll be more reliable with lower maintenance costs. They’re a big step up from the original U2 trains that they’re replacing,” said Sharon Fleming, director of Calgary Transit, in a press release announcing three of the new cars will go into service this week, joining 69 other C9 model LRVs that are already in service.

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It’s the first time in six years that new LRVs are being added to Calgary Transit’s fleet.

View image in full screen A look at the interior of one of the three new C10 light rail transit vehicles that will enter service with Calgary Transit this week. Global News

Thirty-seven more of the new LRVs will be put into service over the next two and a half years, as the remaining U2 cars — 32 of them, which have been in use since the 1980s — are retired.

Calgary Transit currently has 217 light rail vehicles in its CTrain fleet.