Ontario announces more highways where speed limit will be 110 km/h

Ontario is raising the speed limit on more of its highways to 110 km/h, adding to work on speed limits that began in earnest in 2022.
The Ministry of Transportation said Friday would see speeds increase on sections of Highway 401 and 416 from 100 km/h to 110.
At the end of July, parts of the 402 will get faster. While mid-August will see highways 7, 417, 115 and 400, among others, allow faster driving.
The 10 km/h increase comes four years after the government introduced the measure on six highway sections in 2022.
Work on the speed increase program began through consultations and a pilot in 2019, the year after Ontario Premier Doug Ford formed the government.
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The increase in speed limit will not raise the threshold at which stunt charges can be laid for speeding.
Across Ontario, a driver can be hit with a stunt driving charge for going 50 km/h or more above the posted speed limit on highways.
The government said that on sections with an increased speed limit, 150 km/h will still be considered the threshold for stunt driving.
The full list of areas where speed limits are set to increase is set out below:
- June 26, 2026:
- Highway 401 from Highway 15 to Highway 16
- Highway 416 from Cedar Grove Road to Highway 401
- July 31, 2026
- Highway 402 from Highway 401 to White Oak Drive
- Highway 402 from Waterworks to 350m east of Colborne Drive
- August 21, 2026
- Highway 7 from Appleton Side Road/County Road 17 to Highway 417
- Highway 115 from Highway 35 to Parkway Interchange
- Highway 400 from Highway 401 to Lake Joseph Road
- Highway 416 from 1.5 km south of Highway 416/417 to Fallowfield Road/County Road 12
- Highway 417 from Leitrim Road to Ottawa Regional Road 174
- Highway 417 from Highway 416/417 Interchange to Highway 7
- August 31, 2026
- Highway 401 from Merlin Road to Highway 427
- Highway 401 from Highway 404 to Highway 35/115
- Highway 401 from Cobourg to Colborne
- Highway 401 from Sidney Street to CNR Overhead Bridge in Belleville
- Highway 401 from County Road 38 to Highway 15
- Highway 403 from Highway 401 to Middletown Line
- September 30, 2026
- Highway 403 from Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) to Highway 401
- Highway 404 from Highway 401 to Mulock Drive
- Highway 406 from Westchester Avenue to Highway 58
- Highway 407 from Brock Road to Highway 35/115
- Highway 412 from Highway 401 to Highway 407
- Highway 418 from Highway 401 to Highway 407
- QEW from Freeman Interchange to Highway 403
- QEW from Concession Road to McLeod Road
- QEW from Mountain Road to Jordan Road
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