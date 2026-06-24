Ontario announces more highways where speed limit will be 110 km/h

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Ontario is raising the speed limit on more of its highways to 110 km/h, adding to work on speed limits that began in earnest in 2022.

The Ministry of Transportation said Friday would see speeds increase on sections of Highway 401 and 416 from 100 km/h to 110.

At the end of July, parts of the 402 will get faster. While mid-August will see highways 7, 417, 115 and 400, among others, allow faster driving.

The 10 km/h increase comes four years after the government introduced the measure on six highway sections in 2022.

Work on the speed increase program began through consultations and a pilot in 2019, the year after Ontario Premier Doug Ford formed the government.

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The increase in speed limit will not raise the threshold at which stunt charges can be laid for speeding.

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Across Ontario, a driver can be hit with a stunt driving charge for going 50 km/h or more above the posted speed limit on highways.

The government said that on sections with an increased speed limit, 150 km/h will still be considered the threshold for stunt driving.

The full list of areas where speed limits are set to increase is set out below: