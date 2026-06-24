Woman in critical condition after early morning crash in Calgary

Calgary police said a woman was taken to hospital in critical condition following an early Wednesday morning crash in the southeast community of Dover.
It happened around 3:40 a.m. along 26 Street Southeast, near the intersection with 26 Avenue.
Investigators said the woman was driving an SUV when it crashed into three parked vehicles, damaging the vehicles and leaving debris scattered over a large area.
Global Calgary spoke to one area resident who had two of his vehicles damaged in the crash.
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Mahan Jadidi claims people often drive too fast along the stretch of 26 Street Southeast.
Roads in the area were closed for about eight hours while police investigated. They were finally reopened around 2 p.m.
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