2 people killed, another critical after deadly weekend on Calgary roads

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Calgary police continue to investigate two fatal crashes on Calgary roads over the weekend.

On Saturday, around 1:35 p.m., police say officers were called to a collision involving a vehicle, a cyclist and multiple other parties along Centre Street North, between 19 Avenue and 21 Avenue.

View image in full screen Police say this crash along Centre Street North, between 19 and 21 Avenue, may have happened when the driver of one of the vehicles suffered a medical emergency. Global News

Investigators said a black 2019 Ford Escape that was being driven by a man in his 70s, with a female passenger in her 60s, was travelling northbound in the east curb lane.

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It’s believed the driver suffered a medical event, causing the vehicle to mount the curb and strike a cyclist, a man in his 60s, who was travelling in the same lane.

Investigators believe the vehicle then struck a bus stop sign on the sidewalk and continued northbound, dragging the cyclist, before crashing into a Toyota Highlander that was parked near the intersection of 21 Avenue and a Chevrolet Silverado that was stopped at the intersection.

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The vehicle then mounted the curb again before entering a crosswalk and striking a pedestrian, a man in his 60s, and hitting a stop sign and another pole before coming to rest.

View image in full screen Calgary police said a cyclist, identified as a man in his 60s, was killed when he was struck and dragged by a vehicle along Centre Street North. Global News

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the Ford Escape was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

The pedestrian suffered minor injuries.

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Police said there is no evidence that alcohol, drugs or speed were factors in the collision, but police are investigating whether the driver suffering a medical event was a factor.

A second deadly crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. on Sunday when officers were called to a collision involving a motorcycle in the southwest Calgary community of West Springs.

Investigators believe the motorcycle, being driven by a man in his 20s, was travelling northbound in the 100 block of Wentworth Square, approaching the intersection with West Coach Road, when it continued through the intersection and struck a residence.

Police said there were no witnesses, so the exact time of the crash remains under investigation.

The driver of the motorcycle was declared dead at the scene.

View image in full screen Calgary police said there were no witnesses to the fatal motorcycle crash that happened near the intersection of Wentworth Square and West Coach Road shortly after 6 a.m. on Sunday. Global News

So far, there is no evidence to suggest another vehicle was involved or that speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the collision.

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Anyone with information about either of the fatal crashes is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers online, by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.