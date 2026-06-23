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Crime

Boy who allegedly assaulted 9-week-old baby wanted by Calgary police

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted June 23, 2026 2:51 pm
1 min read
A photo provided by Calgary police shows the bruising left behind after a 9-week-old baby was assaulted by a youth on June 15. View image in full screen
A photo provided by Calgary police shows the bruising left behind after a 9-week-old baby was assaulted by a youth on June 15. Source: Calgary police
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Calgary police are asking for the public’s help locating a youth accused of assaulting a nine-week-old baby boy while he was being pushed in a stroller during a walk with his father last week.

Investigators say the incident happened between 4:30 and 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 15, along a sidewalk in the 0 to 100 block of Country Village Gate Northeast, near Coventry Hill Boulevard.

Police say a youth who was riding a scooter along the same sidewalk reached out and struck the sleeping baby in the torso, then rode away.

A photo supplied by Calgary police shows apparent bruising left on the child’s torso from the force of the blow.

This photo provided by Calgary police shows the bruising left on a 9-week-old baby after he was assaulted by a youth while out for a walk in a stroller with his father on June 15.
This photo provided by Calgary police shows the bruising left on a 9-week-old baby after he was assaulted by a youth while out for a walk in a stroller with his father on June 15. Source: Calgary police

The youth is described as approximately 10 years old with short blonde hair and wearing a white T-shirt at the time of the encounter.

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Calgary police are asking anyone with information about the incident or who may have relevant CCTV footage to contact them at 403-266-1234.

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Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (Tips), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stopper app (P3 Tips) from the app store.

Click to play video: 'Calgary police say violent youth crime is on the rise after weapon assault'
Calgary police say violent youth crime is on the rise after weapon assault

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