Boy who allegedly assaulted 9-week-old baby wanted by Calgary police

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help locating a youth accused of assaulting a nine-week-old baby boy while he was being pushed in a stroller during a walk with his father last week.
Investigators say the incident happened between 4:30 and 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 15, along a sidewalk in the 0 to 100 block of Country Village Gate Northeast, near Coventry Hill Boulevard.
Police say a youth who was riding a scooter along the same sidewalk reached out and struck the sleeping baby in the torso, then rode away.
A photo supplied by Calgary police shows apparent bruising left on the child’s torso from the force of the blow.
The youth is described as approximately 10 years old with short blonde hair and wearing a white T-shirt at the time of the encounter.
Calgary police are asking anyone with information about the incident or who may have relevant CCTV footage to contact them at 403-266-1234.
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Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (Tips), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stopper app (P3 Tips) from the app store.
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