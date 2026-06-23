3 people charged following March 2026 fire at Calgary luxury car dealership

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Calgary police have charged three people with arson, following a fire at a luxury car dealership in March.

Investigators say the fire broke out at around 4:45 p.m. on March 16 at the dealership, located in the 5500 block of 1A Street Southwest, and caused extensive damage.

At the time of the fire there were 25 luxury vehicles inside the building.

View image in full screen When firefighters arrived they were met with heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. Global News

The total damage was estimated to be $10 million.

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Based on evidence recovered at the scene, arson investigators determined the fire had been intentionally set.

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After excavating and examining the site with fire investigators, and viewing CCTV footage from the area, police were able to identify several suspects.

After reviewing extensive amounts of CCTV footage, executing several search warrants and conducting a number of interviews, police charged three people, each with a single charge of arson.

Two of them have been remanded in custody and all three are scheduled to appear in court on June 24.

Police say at this time there is no evidence to suggest the business owner had any connection to the suspects.

Investigators are also asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.

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