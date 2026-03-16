High-end Calgary car dealership goes up in flames

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The Calgary Fire Department is investigating after a small, high-end car dealership was destroyed in an early morning fire on Monday.

Firefighters were called out to the dealership in the 5500 block of 1A Street southwest around 4:30 a.m. and arrived to find thick smoke and flames coming from the building.

District Chief Brent Fahlman says crews immediately called a second alarm because of the size of the fire, with a total of 13 trucks attending the scene, including three units that ran master lines to battle the fire from above.

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Fahlman adds that there were several high-end vehicles inside at the time of the fire, including one that investigators will be focusing on.

“[Speaking] with the building owner who was on scene, there was a hybrid vehicle [inside],” said Fahlman.

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Firefighters were able to make their way inside and confirmed no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.