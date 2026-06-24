Speeding increases in Toronto significantly after province turns off cameras

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Barely half a year after the provincial government ordered Toronto to stop issuing speeding tickets from the cameras it had set up across the city, staff say the number of drivers blasting past the limit has increased 380 per cent.

In November 2025, the Ford government completed a controversial and rapid removal of automated speed cameras from municipalities.

At the time, Premier Doug Ford called the cameras — which clocked vehicles belonging to his ministers substantially over the limit — a “cash grab” designed to fund city projects and not make roads safer.

The province sped its ban on the cameras through government, bypassing committee and offering municipalities cash to build speed bumps or roundabouts instead of the cameras.

Now, a report from city staff suggests rates of speeding have exploded since the cameras were removed, with some crashes also reported steps from where the speed cameras used to be.

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It said vehicle speeds increased at 101 of 104 locations with comparable before-and-after data, and the proportion of vehicles travelling 11 km/h or more over the posted limit increased from 2 per cent to 8.1 per cent.

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“The increase in speeding after the cameras were removed was significant but also varied by location,” the report said.

“This increase in speeding was generally more prominent on streets with a posted speed limit of 30 km/h, representative of local roads rather than arterials.”

View image in full screen A summary of speed increases in Toronto since cameras were removed. Global News

In the six months since the cameras were removed, there have been 25 fatal collisions in Toronto. Staff said two were reported within 100 metres of where speed cameras once stood.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said she believed the cameras should be reinstated to improve road safety.

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“People are driving like it’s a highway; it’s a school zone for God’s sake,” she said. “So bring back those speed cameras because this is almost inexcusable.”

Other councillors echoed her concerns.

“We are doing everything that we can; we cannot do more,” Coun. Dianne Saxe said. “The premier has to give us back the only tool that actually works to save lives, and that’s speed cameras.”

But the provincial government disagrees.

Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said Toronto hadn’t moved to install the infrastructure required to slow drivers down.

“If we want to reduce speeding on whether it’s Parkside or other roads where speeding is a concern, we need to install infrastructure like speed bumps,” he told reporters on Wednesday morning.

“If you have a speed bump there, you will not be able to speed, and you will not be able to get at a higher speed.”

His office said Toronto had been sent $10 million to make traffic calming changes to its roads from the Road Safety Initiative Fund.

–with a file from The Canadian Press